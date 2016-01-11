Jan 11 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* Plans to launch Additional Tier 1 bond in near future, subject to market conditions

* Business plan envisages issuance of 4 billion euros in AT1 notes by the end of 2017

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.4 pct at end-September excluding 1.5 billion euros in dividends for the first nine months