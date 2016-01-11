Jan 11 Italian luxury goods maker Brunello Cucinelli says:

* 2015 revenues 414 million euros, up 16.3 percent at current exchange rates and 9.5 percent at constant exchange rates

* Like-for-like retail sales up 5.4 percent

* Revenues rose 28 percent in North America, 10 percent in Europe, 3.7 percent in Italy and 23 percent in Greater China

* In 2014 revenues rose 10.5 percent at constant currencies and 10.3 percent at current exchange rates