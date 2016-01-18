BRIEF-Credit Suisse - CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
Jan 18 Banca Popolare Dell'Emilia Romagna says
* The European Central Bank will carry out an assessment of its strategy, governance, processes and methodologies in the management of non-performing loans.
* The assessment will take place in the next few weeks. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended Wednesday after pulling $11.9 billion from the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.