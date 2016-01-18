BRIEF-Credit Suisse - CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
Jan 18 Banca Popolare di Milano says
* European Central Bank will carry out assessment of its strategy, governance, processes and methodologies in managing non-performing loans.
* Assessment is part of the ongoing supervision process which will involve other Italian and European Banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 13 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended Wednesday after pulling $11.9 billion from the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.