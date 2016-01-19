Jan 19 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine tells Italian senate committee:

* French group is not a point of access for Orange to get into Telecom Italia

* No project with Mediaset at present, "who knows in the future"

* Very open to collaborating with Enel over broadband

* Open to all options over broadband development with Metroweb, "we will be very pragmatic" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)