BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Italian post office Poste Italiane:
* Denies rumours it may get involved in any rescues of domestic banks
* Italian newspaper Il Giornale reported on Wednesday the banking division of Poste Italiane could rescue Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: