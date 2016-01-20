ROME Jan 20 Italy's banking association called
on the government to quickly wrap up talks with the European
Commission over measures to help domestic lenders offload bad
loans to stem a slide in bank stocks.
ABI President Antonio Patuelli said drawn-out negotiations
between Rome and Brussels and uncertainty over their outcome
were contributing to big price falls in Italian banks' shares
this week.
Any swift conclusion would be better than the current
stalemate, Patuelli said.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)