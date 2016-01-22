Jan 22 Saipem Spa:

* Dodge & Cox raised its stake in the Italian oil services group to 11.6 percent as of March 13, according to a filing published by Italy's market watchdog on Friday

* Dodge & Cox owned a 10.423 percent stake in the Italian group as of March 10, according to the filing

* Internal dealing on Dec. 15 showed Dodge & Cox's stake in Saipem stood at 12.2 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)