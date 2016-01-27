Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says in slides posted on the company's website:

* sees 2018 net revenues at around 136 billion euros vs. 129 billion in previous plan (ex-Ferrari)

* sees 2018 adj. EBIT at 8.7-9.8 billion euros versus 8.3-9.4 billion euros in previous plan (ex-Ferrari)

* sees 2018 adj. Net profit at 4.7-5.5 billion euros versus 4.5-5.3 billion euros in previous plan (ex-Ferrari)

* original 2018 targets revised upwards despite Ferrari spin-off

* sees 2018 net industrial cash position of 4.0-5.0 billion euros vs cash position of 1.9-2.4 billion euros in previous plan (ex-Ferrari)

* raises 2018 target for Jeep volumes to more than 2 million vehicles from around 1.9 million

* committed to Alfa Romeo strategy but product line-up for brand will now be only completed by mid-2020

* confirms 2018 adj. EBIT margin target for Maserati

* to remove ringfencing of access to Chrysler cash in Q1 2016

* sees adj. EBIT margin in North America region rising to around 9 pct in 2018 from pvs forecast of 6-7 pct

* sees adj. EBIT margin target for Latam region at more than 7 pct in 2018 vs. Previous forecast of more than 10 pct

* confirms adj. EBIT margin target for Asia region at more than 10 percent in 2018

* raises adj. EBIT margin target for EMEA region to more than 4 percent in 2018 vs. previous forecast of 2-3 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)