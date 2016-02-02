Feb 2 Ansaldo STS:

* UBS had a 7.2 percent stake in the Italian train signalling group as of Jan. 25, a regulatory filing published by market watchdog Consob shows

* UBS Group owned 6.4 percent in the Italian group as of Dec. 22, according to Consob

* Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo's minority shareholders on Jan. 4 after buying 40 percent of Andalso STS from defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI last year at the same price. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)