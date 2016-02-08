Feb 8 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica Spa says:

* private equity funds NB Renaissance and Apax VIII have signed agreement to buy 37.1 percent of Engineering at 66 euros per share

* once finalised, the purchase will lead to the launch of a mandatory takeover on the company

* founder and chairman Michele Cinaglia will remain a shareholder of the company with a stake of 12.2 pct after the mandatory takeover

* shareholder Bestinver has committed to tendering its 8.5 percent stake in the mandatory bid, subject to certain conditions

* bid price represents a 18.1 percent premium to the average share price of the last six months

* Banca IMI is sole adviser for the deal