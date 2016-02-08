Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 8 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica Spa says:
* private equity funds NB Renaissance and Apax VIII have signed agreement to buy 37.1 percent of Engineering at 66 euros per share
* once finalised, the purchase will lead to the launch of a mandatory takeover on the company
* founder and chairman Michele Cinaglia will remain a shareholder of the company with a stake of 12.2 pct after the mandatory takeover
* shareholder Bestinver has committed to tendering its 8.5 percent stake in the mandatory bid, subject to certain conditions
* bid price represents a 18.1 percent premium to the average share price of the last six months
* Banca IMI is sole adviser for the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order