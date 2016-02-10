BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 Banca Popolare Di Sondrio says:
* 2015 net profit 129.3 million euros to 129.3 million euros helped by lower loan writedowns
* Bad loans rose 19.6 percent last year to 753 million euros.
* Overall problematic loans up 14.2 percent to 2.36 billion euros or 9.8 percent of total loans
* CET1 ratio 10.49 percent at end-2015 vs 9.25 percent requested by ECB in SREP process
* Bank strong enough to continue on a standalone basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.