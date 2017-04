Feb 11 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna:

* CEO Alessandro Vandelli tells analysts the bank is looking at lenders based in Italy's northern Valtellina area for possible mergers

* Vandelli says the issue will be discussed after April shareholders' meeting

* Small bank Credito Valtellinese is based in Italy's Valtellina

