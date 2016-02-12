Darryl White named CEO of BMO Financial Group
April 7 The Bank of Montreal said on Friday that it named Darryl White as chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, effective Nov. 1.
Feb 12 Italian banks:
* Banking index closes up 7.5 percent, is down 32 percent since start of the year
* UniCredit closes up 14.2; UBI Banca ends up 10.35 percent, Banco Popolare closes up 11.5 percent, Banca Popolare di Milano gains 8.3 percent
* Monte dei Paschi di Siena ends down 5.2 percent at 0.4592 euros
April 7 The Bank of Montreal said on Friday that it named Darryl White as chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, effective Nov. 1.
* Adequate liquidity levels will enable it to pursue its funding plan
COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lankan shares rose for a ninth straight session on Friday to close at their highest in nearly four months helped by positive sentiment over continued foreign buying in blue chip stocks.