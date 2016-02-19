Feb 19 Italy's Saipem says:

* Banks guaranteeing capital increase will buy 1.179 billion unsold shares for a total of 427 million euros

* A total of 8.489 billion shares were sold during the capital increase for a total of 3.073 billion euros

* Subscription by the underwriters brings total raised in capital increase to 3.5 billion euros

* Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan, Banca IMI, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, UniCredit, HSBC Bank, BNP Paribas, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and DNB Markets are guarantor banks Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)