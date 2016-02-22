Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 22 Telecom Italia:
* French media group Vivendi spent 161.4 million euros to buy additional shares in Telecom Italia between Feb. 16-19, a regulatory filing shows
* The shares were bought at a price of between 0.82-0.89 euros/share
* Vivendi has increased its stake in Telecom Italia to 22.8 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order