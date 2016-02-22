Feb 22 Telecom Italia:

* French media group Vivendi spent 161.4 million euros to buy additional shares in Telecom Italia between Feb. 16-19, a regulatory filing shows

* The shares were bought at a price of between 0.82-0.89 euros/share

* Vivendi has increased its stake in Telecom Italia to 22.8 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)