SE Asia Stocks-Investors edgy on geopolitical woes; Philippines up

By Krishna V Kurup April 10 Southeast Asian stocks traded cautiously on Monday with rising geopolitical worries souring investor sentiment, but the Phillipines eked out gains led by financial and real estate stocks. Broader Asian stocks slipped, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling for a third session. "There is a bit of risk-off sentiment after last week's U.S. air strike in Syria and the news saying that the U.S. military is se