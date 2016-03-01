MILAN, March 1 French media group Vivendi has increased its stake in Telecom Italia to 23.8 percent, a regulatory filing showed, further strengthening its position as the top shareholder in the Italian phone group.

The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, dated March 1, said Vivendi bought on the market 135 million shares between Feb. 22-29.

Vivendi previously had 22.8 percent of the Italian company.