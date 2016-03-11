March 11 Piaggio says:

* 2015 revenues rise 6.8 percebt to 1.30 billion euros versus a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.29 billion euros

* 2015 EBITDA 161.8 million euros versus a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 156 million euros

* 2015 net profit 11.9 million euros down from 16.1 million euros at end-2014

* Proposes dividend of 0.05 euros per share down from 0.072 euros a year earlier

* Sees consolidated net revenues of between 1.75 billion and 1.85 billion euros in 2019 under updated business plan

* Sees EBITDA of around 255 million euros in 2019

* Sees net debt at around 400 million euros in 2019 from 498 million euros end-2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)