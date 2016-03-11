BRIEF-Mediaset satisfied over regulator's decision on Vivendi
* satisfied over regulator's decision on Vivendi (with regard to the French group's stakes in Mediaset and Telecom Italia)
March 11 Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi says:
* An alliance between the Italian phone company and Mediaset is not on the table Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
