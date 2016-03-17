March 17 Telecom Italia says:

* consolidated net loss for 2015 at 72 million euros; excluding one-off charges, bond buy-back costs & negative effects of mandatory convertible bond valuation, would have reported net profit for 2015 of around 1.4 billion euros

* proposes distribution of dividend on savings shares of 2.75 euro cents per share

* mandates management to examine offers received for INWIT stake Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)