March 17 Italian real estate company Coima Res says:

* launches IPO

* to offer at least 30 million new shares in IPO at 10 euros per share; additional 3 million shares could be offered via greenshoe option

* to use proceeds from IPO to fund purchase of Vodafone Village complex, implement investment strategy

* public offering to run March 18-April 1; institutional placement to run March 17-April 1

* Qatar Holding will contribute 96 properties in exchange for 14.45 million shares in addition to the global offering