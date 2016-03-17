March 17 Italian real estate company Coima Res
* launches IPO
* to offer at least 30 million new shares in IPO at 10 euros
per share; additional 3 million shares could be offered via
greenshoe option
* to use proceeds from IPO to fund purchase of Vodafone
Village complex, implement investment strategy
* public offering to run March 18-April 1; institutional
placement to run March 17-April 1
* Qatar Holding will contribute 96 properties in exchange
for 14.45 million shares in addition to the global offering
