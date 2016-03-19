Fitch Affirms Loews Corporation's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Loews Corporations' (Loews; NYSE: L) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured notes at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's application of its 'Rating Investment Holding Companies' criteria, in particular the quality and diversification of dividend flows from investees. The Fitch-calculated blended income s