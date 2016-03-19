March 19 Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti tells a shareholder meeting:

* lender in strong capital position to manage bad loans, takes into consideration there may be need to boost capital, but that doesn't necessarily mean via capital increase

* does not know whether can definitely exclude a capital increase

* is not looking at Veneto Banca or Popolare di Vicenza; if tie-up with BPM fails, plan B is to continue alone

* does not plan to sell Agos, Aletti Gestielle or Anima after merger with BPM