March 19 Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco
Saviotti tells a shareholder meeting:
* lender in strong capital position to manage bad loans,
takes into consideration there may be need to boost capital, but
that doesn't necessarily mean via capital increase
* does not know whether can definitely exclude a capital
increase
* is not looking at Veneto Banca or Popolare di Vicenza; if
tie-up with BPM fails, plan B is to continue alone
* does not plan to sell Agos, Aletti Gestielle or Anima
after merger with BPM
