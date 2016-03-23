BRIEF-Altech Chemicals announces $2 mln share placement to MAA Group
* Announces a $2 million share placement to existing cornerstone investor, MAA Group Berhad
March 23 Banco Popolare Chairman Carlo Fratta Pasini says on bank's Twitter account:
* happy to have reached merger deal with Banca Popolare di Milano in line with ECB conditions
* says deal with BPM brings benefits that he hopes will exceed sacrifices required of shareholders through capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.