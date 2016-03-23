March 23 Hitachi says:

* Bought 6.94 million Ansaldo STS ordinary shares at 10.5 euros each

* Will pay investors who tendered their shares in the Ansaldo STS mandatory bid at 9.68 euros per share an additional 0.82 euros per share

* Reserves right to carry out further share purchases of Ansaldo STS shares