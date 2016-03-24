UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano:
* Shares in Banco Popolare halted from trade, down 3.98 percent after opening higher
* Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano up 0.8 percent in early trading
* On Wednesday the two cooperative banks agreed to mergeSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.