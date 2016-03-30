BRIEF-First Credit Finance Group updates on provision of financial assistance
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and guarantors.
March 30 Unicredit spokesman says on Wednesday:
* bank is assessing if the conditions exist to carry out the initial public offering (IPO) of Banca Popolare di Vicenza in the expected timeframe
* bank denies having contacted the Italian government over the issue Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
HANOI, Feb 3 Vietnam has received an estimated $850 million in actual inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first month of 2017, up 6.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.