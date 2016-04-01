UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 The Association of foreign car makers in Italy (UNRAE) says:
* New car registrations in Italy rose 17.4 percent in March from the same month a year ago to 190,426
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of Italian car market stood at 29.42 percent in March, according to Reuters calculations Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.