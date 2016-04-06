April 6 UBI Banca says:

* The European Central Bank has authorised the bank to buy 1.8 million own shares at 7.288 euros per share from shareholders who exercised their withdrawal right in connection with the lender's transformation into a joint stock company

* The shares will be redeemed on April 8; those not redeemed will be free from restrictions