BRIEF-Vantage Energy Acquisition prices its IPO at $10.00 per unit
Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp says prices its initial public offering of 48 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit
April 11 UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah says:
* expecting news on Italy bank fund late Monday or Tuesday
expecting news on Italy bank fund late Monday or Tuesday

it will be 100 percent privately funded
* Rongxin (Fujian) Investment entered into a letter of intent with Hailiang Metal Trading Group