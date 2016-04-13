April 13 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup says:

* Swap offer by Cairo Communication on RCS shares was not agreed with, or previously disclosed to, group

* Offer entails a significant discount compared to the average price of RCS shares in relation to that of Cairo Communication shares on a three-, six- and 12-month period

* RCS says offer could interfere with ongoing negotiations with bank creditors which group intends to continue. Cairo must clarify conditions posed in relation to RCS creditors