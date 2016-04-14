Israel's Shufersal purchasing drugstore chain New-Pharm
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it agreed to buy local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores for 130 million shekels ($35.6 million) from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.
April 14 Standard & Poor's says:
* initial size of Italian bank fund seems small to give significant benefits to whole system
* does not expect the creation of the bank fund to affect its rating on Italian banks (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
BEIJING, April 9 The head of China's insurance regulator is under investigation for suspected disciplinary violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Sunday, using phrasing that usually refers to graft.