BRIEF-Caesars Growth Properties Holdings to seek repricing of its $1.14 bln term loan B due 2021
* Caesars Growth Properties Holdings intends to seek a repricing of its existing $1.14 billion term loan B due 2021
April 15 CNH Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells a shareholder meeting in Amsterdam:
* expects trading conditions in farming machinery sector to remain challenging this year, latam situation to remain difficult Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Caesars Growth Properties Holdings intends to seek a repricing of its existing $1.14 billion term loan B due 2021
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn