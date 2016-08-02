Aug 2 Italian luxury goods company Salvatore Ferragamo in a post-result analyst call on Tuesday:

* Outgoing CEO Michele Norsa says both revenue and EBITDA full-year consensus estimates are achievable if the sector shows improvement and net of any external extraordinary events

* CEO says group will this year open 7-10 new directly-operated stores and 10-12 stores run by third parties

* Chief financial officer Ernesto Greco says July retail sales positive, sees improvement in second half, especially in China and Korea

* CFO says like-for-like sales growth in second quarter will be negative in a mid single digit range, the trend is towards better performance for rest of year

* CFO says like-for-like sales growth in first three months is negative in the high single digits

* CFO says gross profit margin of 67 percent posted in H1 remains a target for rest of year