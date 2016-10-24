Oct 24 Tod's CFO Emilio Macellari tells analysts in a conference call:

* EBITDA margin of 18 percent at end of year is a bit "challenging but achievable" if Q4 as strong as expected

* confirms consensus of revenues down 1.7 percent this year

* expects like-for-like sales to drop by mid-single digit in Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)