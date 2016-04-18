April 18 Technogym:

* Sets indicative price range for shares to be offered in initial public offering (IPO) at 3.00-3.75 euros each

* A total of up to 57.5 million shares, equivalent to 28.75 percent of Technogym's capital, to be sold in IPO

* Offering expected to start when market regulator Consob completes review process and to conclude on April 28

* Technogym had revenue of 512 million euros last year, up 10 percent year-on-year, with an EBITDA of 87 million euros, up 40 percent versus 2014

