April 20 Italian retailer OVS:

* Investor Gruppo Coin placed 22.7 million OVS ordinary shares - equal to around 10 percent - in an accelerated book building offering to international institutional investors at 5.68 euros a share

* Gruppo Coin's gross proceeds from OVS placement at 129 million euros; stake in OVS reduced to around 42.1 percent