UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Italian retailer OVS:
* Investor Gruppo Coin placed 22.7 million OVS ordinary shares - equal to around 10 percent - in an accelerated book building offering to international institutional investors at 5.68 euros a share
* Gruppo Coin's gross proceeds from OVS placement at 129 million euros; stake in OVS reduced to around 42.1 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources