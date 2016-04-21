BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown confirms Philip Johnson appointed as CFO from Friday
* Appointment of Philip Johnson as chief financial officer with effect from today
April 21 Popolare di Vicenza says in IPO prospectus:
* core revenues in first 2 months of 2016 are lower estimates
* legal disputes could require further provisions
* if capital increase not fully subscribed bank cannot rule out "resolution measures"
* available capital now is not enough to meet financial needs in the next 12 months without capital increase
* clients who bought shares in the bank are demanding 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in compensation for losses Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Boston Properties Inc - CEO Owen D. Thomas's total compensation in 2016 was $10.00 million versus $8.8 million - sec filing
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: