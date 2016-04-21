April 21 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup says:

* Q1 consolidated net revenue at 219.8 million euros vs 229.4 million euros a year earlier

* EBITDA loss before non-recurring items at 3.4 million euros vs loss of 15.5 mln euros a year earlier

* net financial debt at 509 million euros or 411 million euros if considering effects of book unit sale

* efficiency gains in 2016 forecast to exceed business plan target