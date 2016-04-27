British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri says:
* idea of raising stake in Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna and in Banco Popolare depends on the bancassurance prospects and shareholding structure stability
* Groups' banking unit is not subject of discussion with Pop Emilia and Banco Popolare Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)