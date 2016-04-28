UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
April 28 Assicurazioni Generali:
* Director General Alberto Minali says that the insurer will not take part in a capital increase at Popolare Vicenza, in which Generali holds a stake of 0.38 percent
* Chief Executive Philippe Donnet says the insurer has no plans for acquisitions outside of Italy at present Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February