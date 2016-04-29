BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Quaestio chairman Alessandro Penati says:
* the Atlante bank fund aims to sell within 18 months any Popolare di Vicenza stake it may end up with after cash call (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: