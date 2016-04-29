BRIEF-Aon Plc announces 9 pct increase to annual cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Unicredit Spa :
* Shares suspended from trading after 5 percent drop
* Other banks also drop sharply
* Banco Popolare shares down 4.2 percent
* UBI Banca shares down 3.8 pct
* Banca Monte dei Paschi shares down 3.5 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: