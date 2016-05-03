Swedish apartment prices rises 8 pct yr/yr in March
STOCKHOLM, April 13 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in March from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
May 3 Veneto Banca says:
* Fully-loaded Cet 1 ratio stood at 6.8 percent at end-March, unchanged from end-Dec
* Phased-in Cet 1 ratio 6.9 pct vs 7.2 pct in Dec 2015
* sees pro-forma fully-loaded and phased-in Cet 1 ratios at above 11 percent after planned capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SHANGHAI, April 13 Fourteen companies in China suspended trading in their shares on Thursday, citing the need to further evaluate the potential impact on businesses from plans to develop the Xiongan New Area, following a surge in the stocks after the scheme was unveiled.