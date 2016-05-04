May 4 Telecom Italia:

* French businessman Xavier Niel has changed the expiration date on call options relating to 4.889 percent of Telecom Italia's capital to Sept. 1, 2017, Italy's market regulator Consob said

* The settlement dates on call options relating to a further 5.144 percent of Telecom Italia's capital were modified to between Jan. 27-Nov. 24, 2017, the regulator added. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)