May 4 EI Towers executives tell an analyst conference call:

* entering "concrete & material option" regarding international M&A opportunity

* should be in position to finalize something on small M&A in radio area in next weeks

* company may decide before year-end on dividend payment if no deal on INWIT

* no visibility on timing of INWIT deal, hopes Telecom Italia will take a decision in weeks rather than months

* would not buy a minority stake in INWIT if no clear path to majority

* financing for INWIT at the time of offer was committed and did not foresee any rights issue or capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)