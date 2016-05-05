BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MILAN May 5 Italian luxury good group Tod's said on Thursday that its Creative Director Alessandra Facchinetti would leave the company after three years in her position.
Facchinetti said in a company statement she would "focus on other projects ... put aside in order to be able to achieve Tod's strategies."
Facchinetti's move is the latest in a long string of departures of creative directors in luxury good companies, including Anthony Vaccarello at Versace at the beginning of April.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources