BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Chairman of four Italian rescued banks Roberto Nicastro says:
* Expects non-binding offers for lenders to be presented this week
* Good assets of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariFe and CariChieti put up for sale after the lenders were rescued from bankruptcy in November (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)