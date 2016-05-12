May 12 Banca Popolare Dell'Emilia Romagna says:

* Q1 net profit 31 million euros vs 45 mln euros a year earlier

* Fully phased CET 1 ratio at end-March 11.48 percent

* Q1 loan writedowns 121.5 million euros, down 19 pct year-on-year

* Lost 0.5 billion euros in deposits in Q1

* Net interbank position negative for 5.5 billion euros at end-March compared with 4.4 billion euros end-Dec